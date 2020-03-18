Temple city services will move online starting Thursday as many of the city’s offices will be closed to walk-in traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While city facilities will be closed, services from the Temple Police Department will still be available to residents online, over the phone or by appointment.
“The safety of our residents and staff is paramount, and by minimizing public contact and fully implementing social distancing guidelines, the city of Temple hopes to limit risk while continuing to provide the important services our citizens depend on,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
Facility closures will include government buildings, museums, pools, recreation centers and community centers.
While the Temple Police Department lobby will remain open, residents are being urged to report crimes online or by calling ahead and making an appointment. Crimes can be reported online through the city’s website https://bit.ly/3b7sQHC or over the phone, 254-298-5500.
The city will also suspend cutoffs for water services to ensure local’s health, with residents being able to conduct drive-thru water payments at the municipal court building, 401 N. Third St., or pay online.
Books will still be available through the Temple Public Library with curbside delivery services, but residents will need to call ahead. The city also encourages residents to utilize e-book services through the library’s website.
The planned open house for three police chief candidates scheduled for next week will now be held online. The city will release more information on that event later.
While the city will continue to have their scheduled workshop and City Council meeting Thursday, officials said that will be implementing social distancing during the gathering.