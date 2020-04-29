For the second consecutive year, the Temple Daily Telegram has been named Online Newspaper of the Year by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
The Telegram, which also won the Class AA Online Newspaper of the Year award in 2019, was honored with 14 awards from Texas APME that were announced Wednesday.
“We’ve really worked hard on our online news. It’s a total team effort and I’m proud our folks have been recognized,” Assistant Managing Editor Jerry Prickett said.
Another repeat winner for the Telegram was sports writer Tim Waits, who received first place in sports column writing for the second straight year. It was the sixth straight year for Waits to get an award for his columns.
Photojournalist Michael Miller won five awards in several photo categories, winning both first and second places in both feature photography and sports photography and taking second place in the photo gallery category.
Reporter Jacob Sanchez won first place in business writing for his coverage of Belton City Council members and city staff taking a tour of the town while planning for growth. Sanchez also took a third place in the short features category.
Randy Ray, a copy editor, received a second place award in headline writing for the Telegram. Among the winning entries were “‘Boba’ fete” about Belton’s first bubble tea (also call boba) shop and “Why did the Chick-fil-A cross the road?” about the move of a local restaurant on South 31st Street.
The Telegram team of Deborah McKeon, Eric E. Garcia and Joel Valley won third place awards in the community service and team effort categories for stories about an officer-involved shooting in Temple last year.
McKeon and Garcia also won third place for their shooting coverage in the Freedom of Information category.
Daniel Zepeda took an honorable mention in sports features for his article on a Holland football player Heath Hutka.
The Telegram’s sister paper, the Killeen Daily Herald, won eight awards. The Herald took a first place in online live coverage and video shorter than two minutes; a second place in community service, freedom of information and news photography; a third place in feature writing; and honorable mention in team effort and specialty reporting.