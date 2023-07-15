The United States Postal Service has launched Ground Advantage, a new two- to five-day coast-to-coast shipping service that is available at 34,000 post offices, including those in the Temple and Belton areas.
USPS offers new package shipping program
- BY DAVID STONE | SPECIAL TO THE TELEGRAM
