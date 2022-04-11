More than $1 million in delinquent property taxes are still owed to the Temple Independent School District — approximately 46.2% of which is for tax years 2020 and 2019, according to Round Rock-based MVBA Law.
“Our fair, efficient and effective collection services realize vital revenue for the financial stability of the Temple Independent School District, allowing the ISD to meet its budgetary requirements,” MVBA Law said in a report. “Our efforts not only result in rapid recovery of delinquent property taxes but also boost current tax collections. When property owners find out the ISD pursues collections aggressively, they are more likely to pay current taxes timely.”
Delinquent property taxes due by tax year, as of Dec. 31, 2021, included $239,210 for 2020; $202,017 for 2019; $123,023 for 2018; $90,547 for 2017; and $64,358 for 2016.
“The older the taxes are for, the more of them that we have collected,” Matthew Tepper, an attorney with MVBA Law, told the Temple ISD school board during a meeting Monday. “But these collection numbers don’t just happen. We have a staff of people and three full-time employees who are working inside the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County and what they do is mail out letters to people to try to get them to pay. If that doesn’t work, then we turn around and we file a lawsuit against them.”
He emphasized how every taxpayer has a breaking point.
“For the overwhelming majority of taxpayers that breaking point is when the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County sends them a bill. They just come in and pay it before the delinquency date,” Tepper said. “But some need a little more encouragement … because there’s a group of people out there that don’t pay their taxes until the day before it’s going to be posted on the courthouse steps.”
Between July 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2021, 13,943 total delinquent property tax notices were mailed to Temple ISD residents — notices that led to 128 properties being listed for sale after judgment.
“We withdrew 88% of them because they paid or entered into payment plans, and we ended up selling 40 of those properties,” Tepper said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott thanked Tepper and his colleagues for their efforts.
“I did want to thank you and your firm for supporting TISD,” he said during the meeting. “I know this is not a fun process … but we were very grateful for your service that allows us to do the things that we need to do.”