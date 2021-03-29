A Temple business owner has been reappointed to the Board of Boiler Rules, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced
Allan R. Cripe, owner of Valet Cleaners and Coin Laundry in Temple, is reappointed to a term on the board that ends Jan. 31, 2027.
The board provides technical knowledge and industry expertise to TDLR about the boiler program, which registers and regulates boilers in Texas.
State law requires that all boilers be registered with TDLR and, depending on how they’re used, to be inspected annually, biennially, or triennially by the agency or an authorized inspector. There are approximately 55,000 registered boilers in Texas, TDLR said.
The board has eleven members who serve six-year staggered terms. Cripe serves as an owner/operator representative on the board.