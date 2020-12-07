State Highway 317 in West Temple can be incredibly busy.
That fact led the City Council to nearly kill a final plat for the first phase of Mesa Ridge — a proposed 121-lot subdivision on about 53 acres off of the Texas Department of Transportation-maintained road and near Lake Belton High School.
Council member Wendell Williams, who represents this area, was concerned over the lack of access points into the subdivision, 9335 State Highway 317. The Killeen-based WBW Development proposed a single road, with turning lanes, to get into Mesa Ridge from Highway 317.
Planning Director Brian Chandler pointed out that two additional phases are scheduled for Mesa Ridge, which is planned to have 425 lots. If those are built, a new road called Glade Drive would connect 317 to North Pea Ridge Road and an unnamed street would go toward the north. That would be three access points, Chandler said.
Still, that did not sit well with Williams.
“My concern is obviously if development continues going as it will go about, you will have that multiple access points. But we don’t have any guarantee of that, do we?” the Council member said.
“No, sir. We do not,” Chandler responded.
Council member Susan Long also raised red flags over the lack of roads.
“In some ways you can say 121 (lots means) 245 cars in phase one — give or take,” she said, assuming each home will have multiple cars. “Two years out, three years out, five years out — whenever — we’ll look back and bang our heads on the table and say, ‘Couldn’t we have done something?’”
Residents were at the heart of Williams’ uneasiness.
“I want us to be real careful as this develops out (so) we don’t find ourselves with streets coming out onto 317 that don’t have turn lanes, that don’t have traffic lights, that make it difficult for the residents to get onto 317. TxDOT is not going to put lights up and down 317 everywhere you look,” he said. “And we could be setting ourselves up for problems down the road. This is kind of an example of what could happen if it doesn’t all work according to (plan).”
Mayor Tim Davis said, in a situation like this, it falls on the city to make sure transitions onto major roads are as safe as possible.
“Our desire would be for TxDOT to build out the major road to accommodate that traffic, but I don’t think that’s been the case in the past,” Davis said.
WBW Development has a good track record of completing subdivisions, Williams said.
“That’s not an issue,” the Council member said. “It’s more of a timing issue, and to make sure we put and require the infrastructure to support what all is going to be there.”
The Council ultimately tabled the item rather than letting it die without a motion after City Manager Brynn Myers reminded them that was an option. She said tabling the item would allow staff to bring the final plat back after they bring the City Council’s concerns to the developer.