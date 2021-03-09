Although Allison Dickson’s annual stuffed animal drive for patients at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center was placed on hold this year, the local philanthropist was still eager to support the facility’s patients.
“This was an unusual year,” Dickson told the Telegram. “Typically, I organize a stuffed animal drive but with COVID — like many things — we had to adjust to the new circumstances.”
As she looked for another way to provide her support, Dickson asked the Child Life Department at McLane Children’s to “dream big,” and share one of the items on their wish list with her.
Tiya Searcy, a spokeswoman for Baylor Scott & White, said the staff decided on a game cart and gaming bundle for hospitalized patients.
“Any additional funds will be used by the Child Life Department to purchase distraction and therapeutic tools including toys, books, medical therapy play tools, art supplies and more to assist specialists in providing a sense of age-appropriate normalcy during the child’s hospital stay,” Searcy said in a news release.
Dickson said this alternative was perfect.
“The mobile game cart was perfect, because the children can’t go to the Child Life room to play, and it reached a population that is often overlooked — older patients,” she said. “When we reached the goal, and eventually went beyond it, I cried.”
During a check presentation on the hospital grounds on Tuesday, the local philanthropist repeatedly expressed her gratitude for the community’s willingness to donate.
“People opened their hearts and made this happen,” Dickson said. “I’m truly just the organizer, but I’m so thankful to be able to use that ability to help others.”
The funds that were raised during Dickson’s fifth annual Holiday Gift Drive also will be put toward scholarships for area students at Southwestern University, Baylor Law School and Temple Independent School District.
“Through gifts by the community, we purchased the game cart valued at almost $6,000, made a monetary gift to the Child Life Department of over $9,000, and donated $3,800 among my three scholarship funds,” she said.