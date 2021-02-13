LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand reopening of its newest store at 101 S. State Highway 95.
The store is the company’s first rebuild of 2021 and first small-format “Express” store, according to a news release.
“We are excited to bring our new Express store format to Little River-Academy, and we are happy to offer many of our delicious Cefco Kitchen food items to the local customers as well as the many travelers that frequent the area,” Kevin Kennemer, regional vice president of operations, said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to serve and partner with the local community that has been supportive of our growth.”
The store features a new Cefco Kitchen that serves tacos, kolaches, fried chicken, breakfast items and other food offerings.
The store, with 3,500 square feet, will be open 24 hours a day.
The company operates more than 200 locations in six states.