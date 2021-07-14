JD Taylor, an 11-year-old Temple resident, said that if you fall you just have to get right back up.
On Wednesday, JD followed his own advice while in attendance at the Wheels Family Skating Rink, 814 N. 31st St. in Temple — a business that is hosting a weeklong camp for children in partnership with the city of Temple.
“It feels really good to come out here and skate because my cousins are coming over in a couple of days,” JD told the Telegram. “They really like to skate, so I thought I should get good at this, too … so that way I won’t make a fool of myself.”
But JD, who will attend Lamar Middle School this fall, said he is already noticing improvements in his skill level.
“I learned that when you lean your shoulders in toward the center of (the rink), it’s easier to go around the corners,” he said. “It’s just like when I’m playing football … so I’ve gotten really good at it now.”
Terri Holloway, a Temple recreation specialist, said the city is always looking to provide fun activities for its community through partnerships with local businesses — an effort that Wheels Family Skating Rink co-owner Jennifer Alpizar is pleased to be a part of.
“A few years back, they just contacted us about partnering with them and it’s been a fun experience,” she said. “It brings new skaters out, which is what this is all about … and oftentimes they end up becoming regulars.”
Holloway added how it’s been great to watch the 31 children in attendance continuously have fun since the camp first began on Monday.
“The first day was crazy because they couldn’t skate very well, but they picked it up pretty quickly,” she said. “They have learned so much and it’s just great to see them improve.”
JD said he is currently working on a move called “shoot the duck” — a trick where an individual squats to the floor while skating on one foot and with the other kicked forward.
“It’s really hard,” he said. “So far, I’m not the best at it but I’m getting better.”
However, the 11-year-old said the important thing is that he is out there having fun. He hopes other children from the area — who think they won’t be good at skating — to give it a go in the future.
“It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve made a lot of friends,” JD said. “When I first came here I was 9 years old and I had never skated before … but you got to give it your all and try.”