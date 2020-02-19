Temple residents will soon have a new restaurant to enjoy breakfast at after the expansion of Oklahoma-based Jimmy’s Egg into the west side of the city.
The new restaurant — which will be ran by the same owners of the Killeen Jimmy’s Egg — will open to the public on March 2. The Temple location at 5408 W. Adams Ave. will be the 64th restaurant in the country.
“We are very excited to continue expanding the Jimmy’s Egg brand in Texas,” General Manager Regina Rodriguez said. “At all Jimmy’s Egg locations, you’ll enjoy traditional and unique menu offerings and lighter fare for the health conscious.”
Jimmy’s Egg was founded in 1980 in Oklahoma City, with the company actively starting franchising in April 2008.
The Killeen location opened on March 5, 2018 — almost two years prior to the planned opening of the new Temple location. The franchise was the first location in Texas and opened by business partners Jim Mellon and Todd Evans, a Temple oral surgeon.
The Temple restaurant expects to employ 25 people with its new restaurant, near the intersection of Kegley Road and West Adams.
The Temple location can accommodate up to 127 customers. Both breakfast and lunch will be served every day from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., the same business hours as the Killeen location.