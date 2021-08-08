The state’s sales tax holiday ended Sunday, but back-to-school shopping is just getting underway.
During the holiday, shoppers didn’t have to pay sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, saving them about $8 on every $100 they spent, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The exemption applied to clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. All items that could be purchased tax free were listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Latonia Woodard, a manager at Dillard’s in Temple, said the sales tax free weekend went great. The department store, in the Temple Mall on South 31st Street, had a tax free weekend event Saturday afternoon, she said, with members of Temple Fire & Rescue and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department coming to the mall parking lot and talking to the children about safety.
“They were able to climb in and out of the sheriff’s cars and the fire trucks,” she said of the children. “We had a blast.”
The store had great overall sales Saturday, she said, including a lot of clothing.
“We had promoted it before tax free weekend that we were going to have an event with cotton candy and popcorn and games,” she said. “We had a couple of employees from the sheriff’s department purchase backpacks. Our staff filled them with school supplies and we raffled them off. It was a busy day. I’m the manager of the children’s department. I like to do … anything to bring in business.”
On Sunday afternoon, she said the store was selling a lot of pants. Racks of pants were marked with a 40% discount, she said. On various items, the 40% discount has been extended beyond the special weekend, she said.
It has not been just young families making school purchases, she said. Sometimes grandparents are buying for their grandchildren.
“There’s no particular age range of shoppers,” she said. “With COVID, a lot of kids didn’t go to school last year, so a lot of parents are catching up.”
During the tax free weekend, the state allows for purchases in-person, online or by telephone or mail. Items purchased during the exemption period but shipped later are still eligible.
The state sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. The comptroller’s office estimated that shoppers could save about $107.3 million during this year’s holiday.
The Texas Legislature sets the date of the sales tax holiday and the list of tax-exempt items.