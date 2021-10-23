Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will hold its annual awards luncheon next week in Killeen.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, Killeen.
