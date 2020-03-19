Six Central Texas water suppliers announced that a shared local office will be closed to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 5 and the Bell-Milam-Falls, Little Elm Valley, Marlow, North Milam and Salem Elm Ridge water supply corporations announced their office at 462 W. FM 485 in Cameron is temporarily closed to the public.
Residents are advised to make payments online for any of the water systems.
“You can also continue to mail your payments or leave them in the dropbox (please no cash payments),” a news release said. “We will notify you when our office is open to the public. We apologize for the inconvenience.”