West Temple residents spoke out against a proposed apartment complex Thursday when changes to its zoning went before the City Council.
More than a dozen people spoke in opposition to the 14.5-acre development located just east of the First Baptist Church of Temple. Opponents said that they were not in favor of requested changes to the proposed complex, which included the removal of an age restriction on the property.
Despite the opposition, the Council unanimously approved the first reading of the request by developers with an additional condition requiring a traffic impact study for the property.
Dylan Moore, who started a petition to oppose the rezoning, was one of the residents who lives near the proposed development and spoke out against it at the meeting.
“The landowners and builders said that they would do what they could to accommodate us and be good neighbors, but they don’t live there,” Moore said. “Although I appreciate the gesture, it doesn’t change the fact that there is going to be apartments in my neighborhood. At the end of the day, that is not what my neighbors and me want.”
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said removal of the restrictions would allow anyone to rent the apartments and allow for some of the buildings to be taller than two stories.
The developer behind the project, Chandler said, plans to have two-story apartments on the eastern side of the development near existing neighborhoods but plans to put three-story structures on the western side.
Officials said that the developer has worked with some of the surrounding property owners to come up with solutions to issues put forward.
The solutions included a landscaping buffer on the eastern side of the property, restriction of access along Tanglehead Drive to emergency uses and the funding of traffic calming measures along Tanglehead if approved.
The project’s developer also withdrew the request to increase the number of units to 300, with the amount reverting back to a cap of 290.
Apartments in the development, under the agreement, will be moved back to 100 feet from the property line instead of the 50 feet that was previously approved.
Space in between the apartments and the single family homes would be required to have trees and other vegetation planted so as to obscure sightlines.
Veteran and resident Fidel Castillo said he chose to live in Temple after retiring from the military but was now concerned.
Castillo said he worried that the new apartments would be able to see into his home since they are on a hill to the west. He also expressed concern about his home’s value going forward.
“I am almost paying my house off but now I am going to have this encroachment of an apartment behind my house and that is not right,” Castillo said.
Chandler said the amount of opposition to the project from surrounding properties triggered a need for at least four City Council members to vote in favor of the change.
Of the properties surrounding the entire development, including the multifamily and single family, 13.11% of surrounding residents have opposed the change. Chandler said this number would sit at 20.3% if only looking at those properties bordering the multifamily portion.
Chandler said the entire development is owned by two separate developers, with those in charge of the single family homes to the south in opposition to the change.
“The single family development to the south has already been platted and had an understanding that this would be senior housing and have expressed their opposition to this request. So when we calculate that, which is all the single family 2 (zoning), that is a 70% opposition.”
Adam Green, who is with the developer constructing the single family homes to the south of the apartments, said he was concerned about what the change would mean for his property.
While Green said he understands why the developer requested the changes, he said it did make a difference for his development.
“The problem we have is that we bought our land predicated on the notion that (the apartments) were going to be 55-plus,” Green said.
Green pointed out that the number of residents per unit in a normal apartment is different from the number of residents in an age-restricted apartment.
Apartments without age restrictions, Green said, had an average of 3.1 residents per unit while those that were restricted only saw 1.8 residents on average. He said this change would mean the apartments would go from servicing about 531 people to 930 people, a 43% change.
Keith Gilbertson, who lives just outside Temple near Lake Belton, said he was worried about what the increased number of residents along busy West Adams Avenue would mean for traffic.
“I have lived there for about 12 years and the traffic changes are monumental. This is going to have another significant negative effect. I believe that there needs to be a traffic impact study done before this thing goes forward.”
Jimbo Cotton, with the apartment’s developer McAllister & Associates, defended the project and said he wanted to work with nearby residents while also building the maximum number of approved units.
Cotton said if his company followed the previous restrictions on building height and age limitations he would have needed to put many more structures than the current 11.
“We’ve tried to design this whole project for the residents and citizens of Temple, the ones who are here currently and the ones who are coming.”
The City Council is expected to vote on the second reading of the changes at its meeting at 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.