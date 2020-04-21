The Central Texas Food Bank is canceling its Mobile Food Pantry scheduled for Wednesday at Ferguson Park in Temple.
However, the food bank will bring its Mobile Food Pantry to a drive-through event on Thursday. The food bank will be delivering food 9 a.m. to noon at the Temple American Legion, 1300 S. 25th St.
The food bank is using its mobile food pantries to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Those who participate in the special drive-through distribution on Thursday will receive two emergency food boxes each, one containing shelf stable items and the other containing frozen items.
Combined, the two boxes will contain approximately 48 pounds of such items as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen chicken, frozen orange juice and bread. Actual contents may vary, depending on availability.
The food bank is currently working on adding distributions sites that can accommodate the drive-through model across Central Texas. The food distribution at Ferguson Park is canceled until further notice.