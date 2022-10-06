2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, second from right, was named the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year on Saturday at the Texas Association of School Boards convention in San Antonio. TISD school board president Dan Posey, right, is also pictured.

 Courtesy photo

Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott was recognized by the city Thursday for being named the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year.

smonaco@tdtnews.com