McAlister’s Deli is leaving its Temple home after nearly 19 years.
But not to fret — the eatery is moving just about two blocks west.
The new restaurant — 2416 SW HK Dodgen Loop — opens Sunday just .3 of a mile away from the original location and remains within the same shopping center. The relocation will introduce several upgrades, including a pick-up window and an updated design.
Saturday is the restaurant’s final day at the original location at 2102 SW HK Dodgen Loop, No. 122, according to a news release from The Saxton Group, which owns and operates the restaurant chain.
“We are always searching for ways to improve the guest experience and adapt to meet ever-changing needs,” Adam Saxton, co-CEO of The Saxton Group, said. “When presented with the opportunity to relocate within the same neighborhood and gain a pick-up window in the process, we knew it was in our guest’s best interest to do so. The addition provides an accessible, convenient ordering alternative and enables our team to better serve the community. We can’t wait to show our friends in Temple all that the restaurant’s new home has to offer.”
In addition to the pick-up window, the restaurant will offer dine-in, online ordering, delivery and catering services, the release said.
McAlister’s is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.