The city of Temple will host a Virtual Career Fair to fill positions in the public works and parks and recreation departments on Wednesday.
The event will be held from 12:20-2 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday online at templetx.gov/jobfair
“The city of Temple is looking to fill important positions for two of our largest departments,” Human Resources Director Tara Raymore said. “We’re excited to give residents the ability to explore opportunities virtually.”
Registration is required, and additional information is available at https://www.templetx-careers.us/.