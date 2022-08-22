Bell County’s ban on outdoor burning could last at least another two weeks after the Commissioners Court extended it.
Despite rain on Monday, and further showers expected throughout the week, Commissioners voted to extend the ban. Officials pointed to the overall lack of rain seen at any one location in the county.
The county’s burn ban had been expected to expire on Aug. 29 but the extension pushed that expiration date to 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said that local drought conditions had gotten better over the past few days but the county was not out of the woods yet.
“In polling the departments around the county I think we are all in favor that we continue with the burn ban at least through this week and see what this week brings,” Mahlstedt said. “I know we are supposed to get rain this afternoon but, the rain we got this weekend and at the end of last week was a little less than what we needed.”
Mahlstedt said rain late last week and over the weekend only resulted in an average of 0.6 inches at the county’s three rain recording sites.
Despite rain in the area, a map by the U.S. Drought Monitor created last Tuesday showed most of the county under exceptional levels of drought.
Exceptional drought, the highest level reported by the drought monitor, covers most of the county apart from the east and southeastern portions. The remaining land in the county is under extreme drought, the second-highest level.
The map does not include the recent rains received by the county and could change in the coming week.
Fireworks discussions
During the Commissioner’s meeting, officials talked about plans to prepare for the New Year’s Day fireworks season.
County Judge David Blackburn said he plans to meeting with local fireworks vendors in September or October on plans for possible fireworks restrictions in December. He said he wanted to start the discussions now to avoid the same issues the county saw in June and July for the Fourth of July weekend.
In June, Commissioners put in place an emergency declaration regarding fireworks that banned the sale and use of certain types of rockets to help prevent possible fires in the area.
Blackburn said officials are currently looking at what drought levels in December would require a need to ban fireworks.
“What I would like to do is sit back down with the fireworks association folks and have a conversation with them about fireworks orders, burn bans and what our thoughts might be relevant to issuing a ban on fireworks,” Blackburn said. “To have that conversation before December so we both know the threshold amounts going into that, so it is not a conversation we have the day of … like we had for the Fourth of July.”