Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.1 billion in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Much of Central Texas exhibited signs of healthy economic growth again compared to July of last year.
This followed a month of stagnation or regression. Milam County recorded a strong increase compared to the same month in 2022, but the allocations for Bell and Coryell counties this year were close to the same as last year.
Almost all of the municipalities in Bell, Coryell and Milam counties reported increases in July compared to the same month last year. Only Nolanville in Bell County and Thorndale in Milam reported decreases. Rogers in Bell County led the way with a staggering 174.49% increase over last July.
Temple saw a healthy increase in its allocation compared to last year.
It is expected to receive about $2.96 million, a 9.85% increase from last year.
Belton experienced a slight increase in its allocation. It will get $759,605, a 2.86% gain.
The total July allocations for Texas represent a 7.5% increase from the allocations distributed during July 2022. The July allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
The county will receive $2.72 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 2.14 % from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $2.76 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.5% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $957,271, a 10.84% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $126,669, a 33.98% decrease.
Troy will get $82,585, a 19.2% increase.
Salado is set to receive $67,256 this month, a 1.87% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $27,791, a 14.84% increase.
Rogers will receive $23,155, compared to $8,435 last year.
Little River-Academy will get $10,454, a 13.68% increase.
Holland is receiving $10,190, a 14.33% increase.
Coryell County will receive $304,380, 3.26% more than July last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 4.98% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $589,260.
Gatesville experienced a 7.92% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $236,720.
Milam County will receive $195,218, an increase of 20.50% from July 2022.
Cameron is expected to receive $95,255, a 22.87% increase.
Rockdale will receive $89,875, a 2.55% increase.
Thorndale will get $20,412, a 2.91% decrease.
Milano is receiving $14,665, a 17.25% increase.