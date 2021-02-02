A local developer is seeking to have the Texas Legislature establish a new municipal utility district for his planned 1,775-home subdivision located just outside of Belton city limits.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, will carry the bill to create what may become Bell County’s third MUD — a taxing entity that provides water and sewer service to residents through a partnership with a nearby city and are often used to fund the development of a subdivison’s infrastructure.
Belton resident Steve Utley is developing River Farm, a proposed neighborhood east of Interstate 35 and along the Lampasas River. He aims to start construction later this year.
The developers on Saturday published a notice in the Telegram informing property owners that they plan to introduce a bill establishing what they call River Farm Municipal Utility District No. 1. That was the first step toward making the MUD a reality.
“We have to wait 30 days before we can file the legislation by statute; that’s the notice so that property owners can see it,” Shine said. “We’re working on the legislation right now. We will not file it until 30 days after it was published. We’re running kind of tight.”
Lawmakers have until March 12 to file most bills, according to the Texas Legislative Council.
Shine could file the River Farm MUD bill as early as March 1 — just 11 days ahead of the legislation deadline.
The Legislature is one of two ways MUDs can be established. The other is by filing a petition through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality — a slower moving process, Shine said.
“We’re trying to create a high-quality master plan community,” Utley told the Telegram. “We’re going the legislative path (because it) has to do with timing, so we can get started sooner in the development of lots as opposed to if we went the TCEQ path. That would take us a little bit longer. It all has to do with timing.”
Belton City Manager Sam Listi echoed Utley.
“It is our understanding this is simply a timing issue, with a Legislature-authorized MUD completed by the end of the legislative session, June 2021, in contrast to a TCEQ-authorized MUD that may take until the end of 2021 to be established,” Listi said.
The developer is doing what Shine described as a “double-barrel approach” by pursuing both options to establish the new district.
“I anticipate if things work out normally through the legislative process, we’ll probably get the MUD approved before TCEQ does,” the Temple Republican said.
Shine said he does not expect any opposition to the creation of the River Farm MUD. However, the COVID-19 pandemic could slow down the entire legislative process, he said.
The Belton City Council last week approved a development agreement and two resolutions allowing the creation of the River Farm MUD. The agreement lays out that homes in River Farm will follow Belton’s design standards despite state law not requiring it; the MUD will fund improvements on Toll Bridge Road; and requires the developer to pay for sewer and water line extensions.
Additionally, once Toll Bridge Road is improved, the 177 acres of River Farm that are inside city limits will be deannexed from Belton.
The Legislature must keep all of the Belton Council-approved municipal utility district terms, Listi said.
“Those three things that the city of Belton was able to negotiate were really important to the community, and I think it’s what is going to make this probably a very nice project,” Shine said. “We just need to get the MUD approved so they can proceed.”
Mayor Wayne Carpenter previously attributed Belton’s growth to an old saying: Location, location, location.
Shine agreed with that.
“Belton is a hub,” the legislator said, pointing out it is at the intersection of two major interstates, it has the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, an aggressive economic development corporation, good regional medical centers and more — factors that benefit the entire county.
“We’re sitting in a very favorable position to continue to grow — and I think we will.”