Thousands of feet of an underground gas main in Temple are now set to be moved as part of a Kegley Road project.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved a resolution last week to pay for the movement of an Atmos Energy Corp. natural gas pipe to make way for road improvements. More than 10,000 linear feet of the pipe sit in the path of the future widening of Kegley Road and will need to be moved.
While Atmos is willing to move the pipe for the city, officials said, Temple will need to pay for the move that will cost more than $1.6 million.
“It is necessary for the city to pay to relocate franchise utilities when they are located in their own private easement,” City Engineer Richard Wilson said. “When the franchise utility is located within the public right-of-way there is no cost to the city for relocations.”
City officials said the movement of the pipe is estimated to take between two and three months depending on the weather,. The pipeline will be relocated from the west side of the road to the east side.
Wilson said the city had known previously that the gas line would need to be moved, with nearby Wildflower Country Club to the east that blocked road expansion.
Improvements along the road, aimed at increasing safety and mobility, will include widening it into a three-lane collector road with sidewalks. Wilson said the city also plans on replacing the underlying soil of the road that has caused the roadway to deteriorate over time.
Two portions of Kegley will also be raised where they cross Pepper Creek to prevent road closures due to flooding in a 100-year floodplain.
Construction of the project is estimated to take about 11 months to complete once started and is expected to cost the city $6.5 million.