The Belton City Council proposed a maximum ad valorem tax rate of $0.5850 per $100 of taxable value for fiscal year 2023 during a meeting on Tuesday.
This move — which will require further deliberation and a public hearing before adoption in September — comes after the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County provided the city of Belton with its certified tax roll earlier this month.
“The total taxable value of property located within the city of Belton is now $1,848,103,326,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said. “This represents a 19.81% increase to the 2021 adjusted taxable value of $1,542,573,832.”
Existing property accounted for $239,113,784 of that $305,529,494 increase, while new property accounted for $66,415,710, according to a city of Belton staff report.
“The average taxable value of a single-family home in the city of Belton increased from $210,594 in 2021 to $240,103 in 2022,” Rodgers said. “The city of Belton property tax paid on the average home at last year’s tax rate was $1,327. The average homeowner would pay $1,405 in city property taxes if a $0.5850 tax rate is adopted for (fiscal year 2023) — an increase of $78 for the year.”
The other calculated rates for fiscal year 2023 are $0.5594 per $100 for the no new revenue tax rate, $0.6196 per $100 for the voter-approval rate, and $0.5964 per $100 for the de minimis rate, according to the city of Belton.
“The no new revenue tax rate is the rate that, when applied to the current year value, will raise an equal amount of revenue from the same properties as last year,” Rodgers said. “The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that the city can adopt without holding an election, unless the de minimis rate exceeds the voter-approval rate. The de minimis rate is the rate that would generate an additional $500,000 for operations and maintenance plus the current debt rate.”
Although a tax rate of $0.5850 would be a significant decrease from the previous year — $0.6300 per $100 of taxable value — the Belton finance director is confident that the city will be in good shape.
“A tax rate of $0.5850 … still provides needed funding for the street maintenance program, employee compensation, new positions and capital projects,” Rodgers said.
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter emphasized how he appreciates the opportunity to fine tune the tax rate before it is set in stone.
“I like the idea of a cap and then come back to do the fine tuning. That’s just my personal opinion,” he said during the meeting on Tuesday. “We’ve got more work to be done.”
Final action to adopt the budget and property tax rate is currently scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the city of Belton.