Summer Moon Coffee will host its grand opening Saturday at its newest coffee shop location at the Trinity Plaza shopping center in West Temple.
The event begins at 7 a.m. and winds down at noon at 7075 West Adams Ave., Suite 130. The first 50 guests will receive an exclusive Summer Moon swag bag, while all guests will be treated to free oak roasted coffee and Moon Milk samples while supplies last, according to a news release.
The shop will also offer a chance to win a year’s supply of coffee, along with exclusive discounts for all.
Jack Ralston and his two daughters, McKenna Brumfield and McKenzie Fleming, are the owners of the Belton Mobile Moon and the new Summer Moon Temple store. The new location features a double stack drive-through, online order ahead at summermoon.com, free wifi, and outdoor seating.
The expansion of Summer Moon Coffee fit in with the growing West Temple area.
“This area is the fastest growing location in their community,” McKenzie Fleming said. “Though there are other coffee options in the same area, we felt as though it was missing the cozy and welcoming atmosphere that Summer Moon Coffee has to offer. We are excited to bring oak roasted coffee and Moon Milk to our community!”
The Summer Moon Temple store will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
In Belton, a Starbucks opened this week at the corner of Main Street/State Highway 317 and River Fair Boulevard.
The site at 104 River Fair is near the Grand Avenue Theater and some fast-food outlets.
The restaurant site’s plat was unanimously approved by the Belton Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 15.
“We are officially open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” Alex Torres said in a Facebook post. “Come grab some great coffee, food or refresher and lounge in our huge cafe area. We hope to see you there.”