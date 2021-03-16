Temple-based associates with Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Blackland Research & Extension Center will host a free virtual clinic on septic sewer maintenance for homeowners
The clinic — scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 7 — is offered as a component of the Lampasas River Watershed Protection Plan. The class will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams. Participants will not need to download any software to join.
“Home septic systems, also known as on-site sewage systems or OSSFs, are used to treat wastewater before it is dispersed on the property and are typically found in rural areas or areas that are not able to be connected to a municipal waste collection system,” Ryan Gerlich, AgriLife Extension program specialist in College Station, said in a news release. “Systems that are not functioning properly can contaminate our waterways with bacteria and other pollutants.”
Dr. Anish Jantrania, Texas A&M AgriLife Research associate professor and Extension specialist in Temple, said the clinic will provide a basic understanding of the operational and maintenance activities of a septic system and explains how home activities impact the system.
“There will be a short presentation over health and safety considerations, how to care for and feed the system, and general maintenance procedures,” Jantrania said. “The remainder of the clinic will offer participants the opportunity to ask questions in an informal and interactive manner.”
The Lampasas River Watershed Protection Plan was developed and implemented by the Lampasas River Watershed Partnership, a collaborative effort by local stakeholders, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Temple-based Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to address water quality concerns within the Lampasas River watershed.
The Lampasas River watershed includes portions of Bell, Burnet, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills and Williamson counties.
“We will also introduce our newest program as part of implementation of the Lampasas River Watershed Protection Plan,” Lisa Prcin, Lampasas River Watershed coordinator and Texas A&M AgriLife research associate in Temple, said. “We have secured federal grant funds, available to offset the costs of repairing or replacing failing septic systems within the watershed.”
Prcin said that failing septic systems were identified by the Lampasas River Watershed Partnership as a potential source of bacterial contamination in nearby streams and waterways.
To register for the clinic, visit www.lampasasriver.org. Participants will be sent a link to join after registering.
For questions, contact Prcin at 254-774-6008 or lprcin@brc.tamus.edu. For information about septic systems in Texas, visit http://ossf.tamu.edu/.