The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department lifted a boil water notice issued Wednesday for some of its customers.
Those affected by the boil notice live in the Ranchcrest area, Box Ranch Road, Woodard Lane and the Old Bethany Road area.
“The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Supply has been notified by Waco Water Labs that all water samples taken for the boil notice issued 7/08/2020 have passed sampling requirements,” the city said in a statement.
Customers with questions can call the Bruceville-Eddy Water Department 254-859-5700 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and afterhours at 254-640-0721.