Black Business Month is more than just a designation — it’s about spurring the local economy, according to the president of the black chamber of commerce in Bell County.
The Bell County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously agreed to designate August as Black Business Month. This is the first time the county has recognized Black Business Month.
“This is a cultural responsibility to have a black chamber of commerce. We know and understand and relate to the disparities and what we have and what we do not have,” said Ronnie Russell, president of the Killeen-based Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce. “That’s why recognizing this (month) as Black Business Month is important.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said this designation is a way to highlight the significance and under-recognized impact black-owned businesses have in the area.
Russell, who started the black chamber this year, said Black Business Month also shines a light on some of Bell County’s oldest black-owned businesses.
“The oldest black-owned business here in Bell County is Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple,” the chamber president said. “They have been in operation since 1920, and they’re still in operations to this day.”
Other local governments plan to issue similar proclamations.
The Temple City Council is expected to present a Black Business Month resolution at its Aug. 20 meeting, city spokesman Cody Weems said.
“The city of Temple and the City Council are honored to recognize Black Business Month in the city of Temple,” Weems said. “These businesses provide vital goods and services to our community. Residents are encouraged to observe Black Business Month by supporting African-American-owned businesses in August and beyond.”
The city of Belton has not received a request to designate August as Black Business Month, spokesman Paul Romer said.
The cities of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Copperas Cove plan to issue proclamations, Russell said.
“I appreciate you guys for taking the time out and making history not just in Bell County but within yourself,” Russell told the commissioners. “History has to have a starting point, and this is the beginning of what the future looks like of actually coming in unison and knowing where we’re going forward.”