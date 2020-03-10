Caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s or a dementia have a difficult job and Alzheimer’s Texas is trying to lighten the load by offering caregiver education programs.
A Lunch ‘N Learn on Understanding Behaviors will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at 415 Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights. There is no cost to attend but registration is required by calling 512-241-0420.
Shannon Johnson Quaife, director of Alzheimer’s Texas, will discuss potential behaviors that caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia will often encounter.
This program is part of new curriculum that Alzheimer’s Texas is offering this year.
Johnson Quaife will explain potential behaviors caregivers could witness with the individual with Alzheimer’s and dementia and the common causes.
Tips on how to identify, avoid or resolve behaviors along with steps to understanding behaviors will be shared.
“I’ll be explaining the triggers that lead to the behaviors,” she said.
Johnson Quaife will be giving tips on how identify the behaviors by using cues, body language and facial expressions. If the behaviors are identified early enough the situation can be diffused.
“I’ll talk about how we can best respond using best practices,” she said.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia among older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An estimated 5.7 million Americans are thought to be living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.
Alzheimer ’s disease is the fifth leading cause of death for adults aged 65 years and older, and the sixth leading cause of death for all adults.
Alzheimer’s disease involves parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language, and, over time, can seriously affect a person’s ability to carry out daily activities. Although the cause is still unknown, scientists are learning more every day about Alzheimer’s disease and what can be done to prevent and treat this fatal illness, according to the CDC.
Risk factors include aging, diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking cigarettes, and a family history of dementia.
More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.