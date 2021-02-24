Several Central Texas water suppliers have lifted boil water notices although some are still in effect.
Boil notices issued Feb. 17 by O&E Water Supply Corp. and East Bell County Water Supply were both rescinded Wednesday.
The suppliers said tests showed boiling water was no longer necessary after the system took corrective actions.
The city of Cameron lifted its boil order Tuesday, City Manager Rhett Parker said in an email.
Belton-based Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. said its boil notice issued on Friday was rescinded Tuesday after testing showed the system took corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality. The results were sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
At least seven boil notices remain in effect, including those from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 5, and the Bell-Milam-Falls, Gause, Little Elm Valley, Marlow, North Milam and Salem Elm Ridge water supply corporations, office manager Jennifer Lynn said Wednesday.
“We have not rescinded any boil water notices for the water systems listed,” she said. “Please keep the (boil water notices) active on your websites until we submit the rescinded notices to you. Please do not issue Central Texas WSC rescinded notice as a notice for our systems listed.”