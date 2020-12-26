SALADO — The Stagecoach Inn in Salado is operating “two weeks by two weeks.”
“But everybody is with COVID-19,” Tiffany Schreiner, the Stagecoach Inn’s director of outreach and sales, told the Telegram.
Schreiner said that when COVID-19 hit Bell County, the Stagecoach Inn — like other businesses in the service industry — needed to lay off a percentage of its personnel, a decision she said stemmed from an “up and down” number of reservations.
But cabin fever slowly became the Stagecoach Inn’s saving grace.
“People were really nervous to travel … but as people started going crazy with cabin fever, we became the cure,” Jayme Neider, the Stagecoach Inn’s supervisor of guest services and events, said. “People were looking for a safe place to go where they felt welcome.”
She said a desire for human interaction was a driving force in many guests’ stays at the second-oldest continuously running hotel in Texas.
“We were really able to provide that interaction with the outdoor property, warm sun and somewhere to go,” Neider said. “It’s what a lot of people seemed to be looking for at the time … and the rooms picked up almost instantly.”
As each room was booked on the near-10-acre property, Neider said COVID-19 protocols were maintained.
“We’ve had a lot of families that got rooms, where they were able to talk to each other through the patio fences,” she said. “They were completely distant but still getting to spend time with their families. It’s so easy to socially distance on our property, and still have a lot of activities to do.”
But Schreiner noted that guests do not need to be confined to the Stagecoach Inn’s property, as Salado has a number of locally owned stores in and around Main Street.
“We certainly invite our guests to not only savor the experience that is the Stagecoach Inn, but to come and savor the village of Salado,” she said. “We proudly support local businesses by letting our guests know about all the local happenings while they’re here. In that way, we’re like a tourism hub.”
The Stagecoach Inn has adapted to how it has hosted weddings in recent months — events Schreiner and Neider said were made easier with the recent addition of its Longhorn Ballroom.
The Longhorn Ballroom has a 150-person maximum capacity, and Neider said the new space allows for more flexibility during an era of COVID-19.
“We’ve had the flexibility to spread people between the inside and outside of the Longhorn Ballroom,” she said. “In some ways, we’ve really been able to learn how to host intimate weddings that are safe. When there are different levels of concern, we are able to figure it out.”
Neider said the Stagecoach Inn hosted about 16 weddings from October into early December.
“The smallest event we did was 35 and the largest we did was 320,” she said. “We’ve definitely learned a lot, and we can put them on a lot better.”
Schreiner believes the Stagecoach Inn will be able to distance more easily once its new pavilion is opened — construction she said is slated to be completed in early 2021. But with every development, Schreiner is excited to be a part of the journey.
“As someone who grew up in the area and came back, this has been such a cornerstone to the identity of Central Texas and specifically Salado,” she said. “We came under new ownership about four years ago, and ever since then, we have had a primary mission to support the community … ever more so coming out of COVID-19.”