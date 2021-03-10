Aid is still pouring in for the Central Texas community following Winter Storm Uri, and Stephanie O’Banion is happy her nonprofit organization is able to facilitate local recovery donations to area agencies.
“It is hard to imagine another unprecedented event impacting our community,” O’Banion, United Way of Central Texas’ president, said in a news release. “This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, non-profits, and partners hard and we will continue to work side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met.”
On Monday, United Way of Central Texas received a water supply donation from Amazon with the help of Garland-based Spectra Cargo & Logistics — a donation that Cedric Brooks, a Killeen resident, helped unload.
“It’s always a blessing to give back,” Brooks, a player with the Fort Hood Wounded Warriors semi-professional basketball team, told the Telegram. “I’m happy that I can do this and be here for people. Not everybody is in a situation where they can do that. I could easily be on the other side of the fence, where people would have to give to me.”
But donations did not cease on Monday, as Jesus Bread of Life — a New Jersey-based non-profit organization — donated 22 pallets of water and diapers to United Way of Central Texas on Wednesday.
United Rentals, 5219 S. General Bruce Dr. in Temple, help unload deliveries.
“They were referred to us by Wilsonart,” Veshell Greene, a spokeswoman for United Way of Central Texas, said. “Some of our community agencies … in attendance to receive donations (were) Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep, Killeen Food Care Center, Love of Christ and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.”
Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Bell County Salvation Army, was grateful his facility was among those that benefited from these donations.
“After the storm hit, the first thing to come back on was people’s power. But a challenge remains today … people are still without water,” Beckham said. “The water that was donated that was donated is continuing to help us meet the need that came after the storm.”
He also highlighted ways in which residents can directly support the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
“A constant need for us is blankets, pillows and things of that nature,” he said. “We also started feeding the homeless population on the streets seven days a week … so we need individuals who are willing to come serve food.”
Beckham said prospective volunteers can call Ebonny Freeman, director of operations at the McLane Center of Hope, at 254-774-9996 for further information on how they can contribute.
Greene emphasized that United Way of Central Texas is “especially thankful” for its partner agencies like the Salvation Army, and will continue to support them as needed.
“While temperatures are slowly beginning to warm and power is being restored, we know there is still great need amongst our neighbors who remain in crisis and the nonprofits working to support them,” she said.
TO DONATE
Donations to United Way of Central Texas’ Winter Recovery can be made online at bit.ly/3l1NZJF or by texting “WINTER UWCT” to 41444.