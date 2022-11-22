Temple residents will get a chance to voice their opinion on the next phase of the city’s Outer Loop West project next week.
City officials announced Tuesday that they, along with the Texas Department of Transportation, would hold a joint virtual public hearing Monday. The meeting will discuss phase one of the western portion of the outer loop.
A pre-recorded video presentation about this phase of the project will be available for viewing on both the city’s and TxDOT’s websites from Monday until Dec. 13.
The city’s Outer Loop project aims to connect the northern and southern sections of Interstate 35 together through a series of new and improved roads.
Last year, a city spokesman talked about the need for the connection and the benefits it would bring.
“With the continued growth of the city, the Outer Loop will become an essential outlet to reduce congestion on roadways,” former spokesman Cody Weems said. “Sections that have opened have already helped improve traffic flow in a growing area of the city.”
Like the northern Outer Loop, this project will improve an existing road so it can handle the increased traffic.
Jason Deckman, a project manager for the city, said phase one of the outer loop will follow a 1.3-mile segment of Old Waco Road. Improvements will stretch from where the street intersects with Jupiter Drive to its intersection with Riverside Trail.
Improvements will include the widening of the road, additional lighting, landscaping, and water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Street bike lanes, as well as hike and bike trails, will be built on both sides of the roadway,” Deckman said.
Officials also noted that the road’s widening would mean that the city will require additional right of way from properties bordering the road.
Right of way needed for the project will include about 26 acres of land across the length of the road.
Those who wish to comment on the proposed project will be able to do so once the project goes live.
Residents will be able to make written or electronic comments on the TxDOT website. Those without internet access can instead call 254-899-6314 to comment on the project.
Officials said more information on the project can be found at letstalktemple.com.