BELTON — After 15 years using the same phone system, more than 1,000 Bell County government phone lines will soon be replaced.
A project costing more than $554,000 was unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court for the purchase of both software and hardware related to its phone system Monday. County workers will gradually switch over hundreds of phones later this year to the new Mitel system.
However, phone numbers to county offices won’t change.
Adam Ward, director of technology services, said the swap of phone systems will take place at the beginning of August and last until the middle of October.
Ward said the change would be somewhat disruptive for county employees having to change over but should not have any impact on the public.
“Typically, that is our plan on rollout is building by building, training the day before then rollout,” Ward said. “Probably the most disruptive of the (switches) are for call takers. Outside of that, a phone is a phone.”
Commissioners did point out that the project did come in under its original budget of $700,000, with a difference of about $145,000.
Ward said the county needed the new phone system for two reasons, the first of which is that the new phone system offered a greater variety of features that the county currently wanted or could use in the future. One new feature that some officials plan to use is the new system’s ability to allow an employee’s cell phone to be used as their work phone.
The second reason for the change was the lack of technical support for the old system by the manufacturer.
Ward said the old system, operated by the company 3Com, was discontinued after it was purchased by Hewlett-Packard Co.
“So when software, and even in this case with phone systems, are no longer supported by companies you have to move to get support for security patches and stuff,” he said.