Colonial Crossing Apartments in Belton is gearing up for a $20 million expansion — a project on Loop 121 near Interstate 14 that Ram Construction Co. Ltd. of Temple will break ground on next week.
“Belton continues to grow but there is little or nothing available to rent in Belton whether it be houses or apartments so this is good news for the tight housing market,” Colonial Crossing Apartments said in a statement. “It is especially good news for potential home buyers that are slowly being shut out of the housing market due to ever increasing high home prices and now creeping inflation with increasing mortgage interest rates almost daily.”
Ray Severn, who owns Colonial Crossing Apartments and Ram Construction Co. Ltd., has previously described his complex as “very nice, upscale apartments.” This expansion — which is projected to take two years to complete — would add 132 units to his property’s existing 208.
Floor plans at the Colonial Crossing Apartments, 3200 Colonial Parkway in Belton, range in price from $980 to $1,350 per month, according to rates advertised online.
Members of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and city of Belton officials will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“We are excited about this project that will help fill the need for housing in our community,” Randy Pittenger, the chamber president and CEO, said in a news release.
“This is a big project, not only in cost but in impact to our community, addressing the ongoing need for additional housing in our area,” he said. “The public is invited to join in this celebration of growth in our community.”
Other multi-family housing projects are also underway in Belton.
The Ridge at Belle Meadows project, planned south of Interstate 14, will have 48 units when complete. Currently 24 units are under construction.
The Heart of Texas RV Resort near Interstate 35 is planned with 100 future units in South Belton. The timeline for that development is currently unknown.
“As more people come to our area to fill jobs and enjoy our exceptional quality of life, there is a need for additional housing options,” Pittenger said.