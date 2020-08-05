The village of Salado will consider approval of a concept plan and agreement for a mixed-use development on 86.7 acres on Thursday.
The proposed development — which would bring 175 new homes to Salado — includes about 17 acres of land for commercial sites.
“The applicant is proposing a single-phase development that’s going to have about 49 acres of residential development and almost 17 acres of commercial development,” Village Administrator Don Ferguson told the Telegram. “It’s located southwest of the intersection of West Village Road and Williams Road.”
Quadruple Bogey Development is proposing the development, according to the Board of Aldermen’s agenda packet for the 6:30 p.m. meeting.
“There’s not been a lot of public comment on this development … but I think the residents in this community are aware and they’re prepared for growth,” Ferguson said. “I think the biggest concern is that the growth is managed to the point that it does not take away from the character of this community.”
Although Ferguson said it is difficult to gauge what the average value of the homes would be, Quadruple Bogey Development believes they could be somewhere in the $300,000 range.
“But I would not state that as gospel, because nobody knows until we get going … It could be higher than that potentially,” Ferguson said.
He emphasized how the developers — who will take a couple years to complete the development — have done a great job working with Salado, as they constructed a developer agreement.
“We’ve worked out an arrangement. As part of our developer agreement, they’re dedicating a significant piece of right of way that will help us in the potential expansion of a roadway,” he said. “They also planned this development to potentially facilitate connectivity with another main road, Thomas Arnold Road, in the future.”
Ferguson also noted how the development would include 4.9 acres of private park land — some of which would be developed for recreational amenities.
“We think it’s a good program that they brought to the table, and we’ll see where it goes,” Ferguson said. “We’re kind of excited to see it happen.”