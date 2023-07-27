Water consumption by Temple residents is down this summer — despite more than a month of triple-digit heat.
City officials said water use decreased from 3 billion gallons in June 2022 to 2.2 billion gallons produced so far in 2023. Figures for this month are also down compared to last year.
“Year after year, water consumption has decreased through June,” Nohely Mackowiak, Temple’s communications and public relations division director, told the Telegram in an email. “Through June 2022, the City produced 3.0 billion gallons compared to 2.2 billion gallons produced in 2023. So far, the City has produced 29.17 MGD (million gallons per day) this July 2023, compared to 29.61 MGD last July 2022.
Temple has not implemented any water restrictions this summer since the city has not met the criteria needed to begin water conservation. Other Central Texas water suppliers, including Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies drinking water to Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Fort Cavazos and other area cities, said their customers can expect to conserve water usage by another 5% soon.
“At this time, the City of Temple has not implemented specific water restrictions; however, the City elects to be proactive in a year-round water conservation mode,” Mackowiak said. “A few things would trigger the declaration of a water shortage and subsequent additional restrictions. These include when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 85% of plant capacity for three consecutive days, when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 90% of plant capacity on a single day, and when the Brazos River Authority initiates Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan. None of these have yet occurred.”
The city’s water potable water sold each year has varied over the years.
For example, in 2019, 5,425,215,861 gallons was sold in Temple, but that figure decreased dramatically in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic emerged, to just 4,741,657,735 gallons.
The total potable water sold continued to decrease in 2021 — to 4,445,664,231 gallons.
However last year, the amount of water sold in Temple jumped to 5,572,539,690 gallons — a 25.3% increase.
Belton
The city of Belton has maintained Stage 1 water restrictions for about a year — with more to come soon.
“We are in Stage 1 right now, and anticipate entering Stage 2 as soon as Monday,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Thursday.
“We always see increases in water usage when it is hot,” Romer said. “When the heat is combined with growth the impact is more dramatic. Last year we set a new daily usage record of 6.57 million gallons. We’ve surpassed that total several times already this year.”
Stage 1 restrictions call for a voluntary reduction in water use and limited water to between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on designated days. Belton addresses with an even number can water on Sundays and Thursdays while those with an odd-numbered address can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Stage 2 restrictions would call for a further water use reductions of 10%, including washing vehicles and refilling outdoor pools.
WCID No. 1
Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, said he expects Lake Belton to reach Stage 2 drought levels by next week.
For the lake to reach the Stage 2 threshold, as prescribed by the Brazos River Authority, the lake must be at 62% full.
As of Thursday, the lake was at 62.6% full. Garrett said that the water level is a few inches above the next drought level threshold.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake — 63.3% full on Thursday — is not as depleted as Lake Belton, but drought level thresholds are nearing based on calculations of how much water is pumped from Stillhouse to Georgetown Lake, Garrett said.
“As soon as I get more detail (from Brazos River Authority), I will be sharing that with the cities and customers,” Garrett said.
Bell County WCID No. 1 has imposed Stage 1 drought contingencies for over a year, which stipulated a 5% voluntary reduction in water use.
Enforcement in each city may look different depending on how that city complies with the order of reduction.
“It’s going to be based on each entity’s ordinance and their drought plan,” Garrett said. “What I’m going to be asking for from our entities is for them to initiate whatever stage of their drought plan will result in a 5% reduction in water usage. The enforcement varies from entity to entity.”
According to Garrett, WCID No. 1’s contracts with cities allow it to take measures for cities/entities whose residents are not complying with water reduction.
“We have in our contracts enforcement authority and fine authority ... and our contract enables us — authorizes us — to surcharge or fine those who don’t abide by what we’re asking,” Garrett said.
Garrett said he will likely let each city or entity know weekly how it did with reduction, though the water district can pull the data on a daily basis.
Drought conditions
Central Texas drought conditions have soared within the past week.
A swath of western Bell County is now under extreme drought, the second-highest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Monday. The middle of the county is under severe drought while the east side is under moderate drought conditions.
“In the last week, large areas of West, Central, and East Texas experienced one class of drought degradation,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a social media post Monday. “The total area of the state impacted by drought has now reached its greatest extent since mid-May.”
Portions of Coryell, Williamson and Lampasas counties are also under extreme drought conditions — part of a pocket of extreme and exceptional drought mostly focused over the Hill Country west of Austin.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
TEMPLE WATER USE
Total potable water sold in Temple by calendar years (in gallons):
2019: 5,425,215,861
2020: 4,741,657,735
2021: 4,445,664,231
2022: 5,572,539,690
2023 – through June: 2,228,766,232
SOURCE: City of Temple