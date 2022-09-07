A 155.37-acre tract — located across the street from Lake Belton High School — was one of four projects rezoned by the Temple City Council last week.
The West Temple tract, which was unanimously approved on its second reading, is addressed as 9918 and 9808 FM 2483. City officials said the project will include zoning for single family, multifamily and general retail uses.
Officials said that the first phase of the project, which covers 53.56 acres, would include 209 single family homes.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said at the request’s first reading that developers of the project planned on increasing “walk-ability” in the area.
“In terms of sidewalks and trails, the applicant has worked with staff to provide some connectivity to the north and Morgan’s Point Resort,” Chandler said. “(This) would allow for future hike and bike access to the high school.”
East Temple project
Council members approved the second reading of a rezoning for five acres in East Temple, addressed as 2109 Lavendusky Drive.
The tract was rezoned from agriculture to single family uses in order to accommodate the proposed development of between 22 and 24 homes.
Development on SH 317
The third request approved by the Council was for a 0.98-acre tract at 6303 State Highway 317, south of West Adams Avenue.
Developers of the property asked that the tract be rezoned for its agricultural uses to general retail in order to accommodate a proposed business on the site.
Other items
In addition to the other items, Council members approved the first reading of a rezoning request in East Temple.
The 1.605-acre tract is located west of NE HK Dodgen Loop, about 2,000 feet north of its intersection with Lavendusky Drive.
Chandler said the tract is a part of the larger 91.15-acre Oak Ridge subdivision to the west. The developer plans to rezone the land from single family to neighborhood services.
Neighborhood service zoning, Chandler said, includes businesses such as convenience stores without gas pumps in order to serve nearby developments.
Officials said any proposed businesses built on the tract would be accessed through the nearby HK Dodgen Loop and not through the subdivision.
“There is no proposed development at this time,” Chandler said.
The Council is expected to vote on the second reading for the fourth rezoning at 5 p.m. at its Sept. 15 meeting in City Hall, 2 N. Main St.