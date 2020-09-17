Power outages were reported in the Temple and Belton areas after storms hit Central Texas Thursday afternoon.
Oncor Electic Delivery reported that an outage that affected West Temple, Belton and Morgan’s Point Resort. About 123 customers were affected by the outage, which is under repair. There was no current time estimate for restoration of power, according to Oncor’s power outage map.
About 35 Temple customers remained without power after an outage affected downtown and other parts of the city at about 3:25 p.m. Oncor restored power to most of those customers by 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported thunderstorms and light rain in the Temple area Thursday afternoon. About .04 of an inch of rain was recorded at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.