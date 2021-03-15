The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. on Monday issued a boil water notice after a repair on a main distribution line.
The water supplier said customers affected by the notice live north of the Little River in the Rogers and Buckholts areas up to Falls Road outside the Wilson area.
A map of the service area affected is online at www.bellmilamfallswsc.com.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.