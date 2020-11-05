The $2.69 million expansion of the East Temple-based Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions speaks volumes about the municipal government’s work on economic development and quality of life, City Manager Brynn Myers said.
“The company was consolidating their facilities — they were either going to take Temple (jobs) to Georgetown or bring Georgetown jobs to Temple,” Myers told the City Council on Thursday. “And the quality of life investments you all have supported and made over the last several years have really made a huge impact.”
Because of Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions’ planned large investment, the city is set to establish a tax abatement reinvestment zone for the company’s property, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The Temple Council on Thursday unanimously gave the proposed reinvestment zone its first approval.
“The designation of a tax abatement reinvestment zone lasts for five years and is a prerequisite for entering into a tax abatement agreement with a future economic development prospect,” City Attorney Kathryn Davis said in a staff report.
Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions, an electrical services and equipment provider, announced in September it would shutter its Georgetown location and expand its Temple facility to consolidate those jobs into one place.
That move is expected to create 100 new jobs and retain 48 jobs in Temple, Assistant City Attorney Christine Demirs said.
“This is a big win for Temple,” Mayor Tim Davis said. “This is great.”
Council members are expected to finalize the reinvestment zone at their next meeting on Nov. 19. On top of that, they also will consider a tax abatement agreement for the proposed improvements, according to a staff report.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales represents East Temple, where Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions is located.
“I’m excited,” she said.
The company — which has been a fixture in Temple since it was established in 1981 — said in a September news release that by consolidating its Georgetown facility into its Temple location, it would reduce its operating costs and increase its efficiency.
Davis pointed out the expansion of Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions is a good plan for East Temple.
“I’m looking forward to Sunbelt’s continued success,” the mayor said.