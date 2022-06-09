The design of a new $1.7 million offsite storage facility for the Bell County Museum will soon begin.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to approve moving forward with designs for the project. The new facility will be larger than the museum’s existing offsite storage and will include temperature and humidity controls.
While the county currently doesn’t have a timeline for the project, officials said construction is expected to start this fall.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the designs come after the county recently finalized its purchase of land for the new facility.
“We now have the property for this project, and I think it is time to move on with architectural services,” Blackburn said.
The new storage building for the museum will be located behind the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District facility at 700 Kennedy Court in Belton.
County officials said that the new facility, which is expected to be about 8,000 square feet, will be larger than the current warehouse used by the museum that is 5,000 square feet. In addition to more space, the new building will also include a large conference room and training facility that will be shared by the conservation district and the county.
Coleman Hampton, executive director of the Bell County Museum, said the larger facility came just at the right time for the museum.
“We are grateful for the county to provide a new storage building so we can continue to grow our collection and not be worried about space,” Hampton said. “We were getting to a point where our collections committee and staff were worried we would have to start being extremely selective in what we brought it since there were storage space issues.”
A lack of storage for historical items, Hampton said, is a common issue for many history museums across the country.
Hampton said the climate and humidity controls for the new building will be especially needed to preserve many of the museum’s artifacts.
Preservation of textiles and paintings, Hampton said, require temperatures between 69 and 70 degrees and about 50% humidity.
The museum, Hampton said, receives new artifacts almost every week from people in the area. He said that preservation of these items is needed to keep local history alive.
“Most of these things, there are only one of,” Hampton said. “And, if they are not taken care of and preserved over time, that part of the county history is lost.”
Once the new facility is complete, staff at the museum will need to relocate many items in its collection to the space.
Despite the move being so far off in the distance, staff at the museum is already making preparations.
“Our curatorial staff is in the current warehouse almost every day now, preparing for that move,” Hampton said. “Because, we want to make sure that when we relocate those items … we keep track of everything we have. We also want to make sure they have an exact location.”