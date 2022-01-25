BELTON — Bell County continues to generate more interest from solar energy producers.
An application by Engine North America’s Five Wells Solar Center LLC Project for a tax abatement was unanimously received by county Commissioners Monday. County Judge David Blackburn said acceptance of the request was done to allow the abatement process to start.
The proposed solar farm is expected to be located in east Bell County, northeast of State Highway 190, east of Rabbit Road, south of Springtown Road and west of FM 437.
Commissioners said they still do not know what exact properties are proposed to be part of the project yet, but will notify neighbors when they do.
“Before the abatement is granted, the boundaries of the zone have to be identified and the properties that are in that zone have to be identified,” Blackburn said. “But that is not what we are doing today. We are acknowledging the application that we have received.”
Currently, the proposed cost of the solar project is more than $311.4 million, although that amount may change when the scope of the farm is finalized.
The company behind the farm is currently predicting the project, which includes a battery facility to store power, will include 320 megawatts in power generation and 260 megawatts in storage. A megawatt is the same as 1,000 watts of power, being able to charge 813 average homes for one hour.
Construction of the facility is estimated to start by the fourth quarter of 2022 if the abatement is approved. The facility would then become operational a year later by the fourth quarter of 2023.
Blackburn said he had recently attended a conference of urban counties and learned more about what the county could see in terms of the development of renewable energy.
“We are going to see lots and lots of renewable energy develop over the next couple to three years,” Blackburn said. “Comments were made that this is only the tip of the iceberg, especially with the state’s new generation development being heavily reliant on renewable.”
“The forecast is lots and lots of these coming forward,” he said.