Home sales in Temple and Killeen — once scorching hot — have cooled significantly, dropping 26% over the past year, according to a new report.
The Killeen-Temple area ranks 32nd in the nation among mid-sized metro areas with the largest drop in home sales, a report from Construction Coverage said.
The analysis found that home sales in the Killeen-Temple metro area totaled 580 in October 2202, compared to 784 in October 2021 — a year-over-year decrease of 26%, the report said.
The local drop in housing sales is less than the national average of 28.8%.
“New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline after a two-year frenzy in the market,” the report said. “In October 2022, home sales (in the United States) fell to 439,596 — a year-over-year decline of nearly 30% — while the median time spent on the market is now 35 days, versus just 15 in June and July of 2021. Few places have escaped the slowing of the market, but some locations are experiencing especially stark drops in activity.”
Local homes are listed for longer periods — 23 median days in 2022 — as opposed to eight median days on the market in 2021.
The average sale price for a home in Bell County was $269,000 in October 2022, an 11.2 % increase over 2021, Redfin reported.
“The housing market is entering the traditionally quieter winter season, but recent indicators suggest that the market has already been slowing in the last few months,” Construction Coverage said in its report. “New listings, pending sales, and prices are all on the decline, signs of rapid cooling after a two-year frenzy in the market.
Inflationary costs, including those for housing, are among the primary factors driving the slowing of the housing market.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the median home sale price in the U.S. increased by more than 38%, from $329,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to $454,900 in the third quarter of 2022,” the report said. “And as home prices have rapidly become more expensive, so has everything else: inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index has topped 5% for 18 straight months, driven by increases in major expenses like food and rent. The effects of inflation have left potential buyers with less ability to save up for a purchase.”
An increase in interest rates also affected the housing market, Construction Coverage said.
“The U.S. Federal Reserve has engaged in aggressive rate hikes throughout 2022 to curb inflation, and mortgage lenders have pushed up rates for consumers as a result,” the report said. “The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage has increased from around 3% at the end of 2021 to about 6.5% now. In October, the average 30-year rate briefly passed 7% for the first time since before the Great Recession” in 2007-2009.
Another Texas mid-size metro area made the Construction Coverage report. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area was ranked 67thon the list with a year-to-year drop in housing sales of 14.6%.
The Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown area was the highest-ranking large Texas metro area — at No. 22 — with a 30.8% decrease in year-to-year home sale drops, followed by the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area at No. 31 (-27.1%) and San Antonio-New Braunfels at No. 32 (-27.1%). Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land was 40th with a 24.5% drop.
“Nine of the top 10 states with the steepest drops in home sales from 2021 to 2022 are found in the western U.S, led by Utah with a 43.2% decline,” the report said. “The region includes expensive states for housing like California (-37.4%) and Washington (-36.7%), along with states that boomed during the pandemic like Nevada (-40.8%), Arizona (-37.0%), and Idaho (-35.4%). Local markets in the Western region are also among the nation’s leaders in decreased home sales.”