The future is looking bright for Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Temple announced Friday that the airport, which completed its final inspection on lighting improvements Thursday, has won a regional award for those improvements. The South Central Chapter of American Association of Airport Executives named the lighting project its 2021 Airport Project of the Year.
The $2.1 million lighting project replaced all of the airfield’s old incandescent lighting to new LED lights and signs, something the city hopes will save money.
Sean Parker, the city’s airport director, said the introduction of the new lighting is expected to reduce lighting costs for the airfield by about 65 percent.
“The new LED lighting is brighter, more energy efficient, and has a longer lifespan than the older system,” Parker said. “All lights, signs and windsocks are brand new and ready to assist our flying public for the next decade.”
Parker said all that is left for the project’s contractor to do is clean and grade the airfield when the weather cooperates.
Construction on the project began in January, taking place in two phases allowing for one of the two runways to stay open while the other was worked on.
Funding for the new lighting was originally set to be 90 percent funded by a Texas Department of Transportation aviation grant, with the remaining paid by the city. Later the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provided more money, fully funding the project without Temple needing to contribute anything.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the city was happy to show what was possible when multiple entities worked together.
“This project was made possible through cooperation from several different agencies. The fact that this project was fully funded through grants is an accomplishment of itself, but to have the project recognized by this award validates the efforts of everyone involved.”