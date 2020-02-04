BELTON — Third time should be the charm for a planned dedication ceremony for the Belton Standpipe.
The event is now slated for 1 p.m. Friday, city spokesman Paul Romer said. It was scheduled for Wednesday. The ceremony was originally planned for October.
“This is the second time that the threat of inclement weather has caused the postponement of the dedication,” he said in a statement. “The weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 5, includes rainy, windy and cold weather conditions.”
The City Council last year designated the standpipe — listed on the National Register of Historic Places — as Belton’s first local landmark.
The standpipe was built in 1914 during a growth period when city leaders were attempting to modernize utility services. Concrete standpipes were once fairly common, but the Belton one is a rare surviving example, according to city officials.
Belton plans to restore the standpipe and turn the block around it into a neighborhood park. Development plans are expected in 2021, with construction anticipated for 2022.
“The Local Landmark designation helps bring attention to community treasures, like the Standpipe, and reminds us of the importance of preserving the past as we plan for the future,” City Manager Sam Listi previously said.