A new self-storage facility is planned to be built in South Temple.
The Temple City Council recently unanimously approved the rezoning of two tracts totaling 6.3 acres that will pave the way for the facility.
The tracts — 1147 Marlandwood Road and 1249 Marlandwood Road — were office zones. They are now zoned for a general retail planned development.
Planning Director Brian Chandler said the city’s general retail zoning does not allow for a self-storage facility. However, he said it can be allowed if it is submitted as a planned development.
Temple-based DB Commercial applied for the rezoning on behalf of developer Ly Lee, according to a staff report.
Lee proposed the site to have seven separate self-storage buildings, totaling 118,475 square feet. Chandler said two of the buildings would be climate controlled and one would be two stories.
“In terms of traffic generation, self storage is one of the lower traffic generating land uses,” the planning director said, adding he expects around 31 trips during the facility’s peak hour. “You compare that to a typical 3,000 square-foot gas station, which would generate 180 peak hour trips, so (it’s) about a sixth.”
The two tracts, Chandler said, will have to come back to the City Council so that they can be replatted into one parcel.
“I represent the district this is in, District 3. District 3 has a history of being opposed to storage facilities,” Council member Susan Long said. “I’m happy to report I haven’t had one negative remark. I really thank (the) Planning (Department) and the developer for designing such a nice-looking project.”
Long said this area of Temple needs a self-storage facility like this.
“I think it’s a really, really good idea in that location,” she said. “There’s been so much housing development that you’re probably going to be full before you open.”