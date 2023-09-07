Former Lengefeld Lumber Co. site

City officials say the Santa Fe Trail could be extended to the site of the old Lengefeld Lumber Co. at 8 N. 13 St., which was recently demolished.

 Joel Valley | Telegram

The city of Temple is considering a proposal to extend a downtown trail beyond Whistle Stop Playground after the recent demolition of the old Lengefeld Lumber Co. building at 8 N. 13th St.

