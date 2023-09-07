Baylor Scott & White’s footprint in Central Texas creates an economic impact of more than $2.5 billion annually and is responsible for more than 8% of regional business activity, according to a leading Texas economist.
The health care system’s partnership with Baylor College of Medicine will boost these benefits significantly said Dr. Ray Perryman, founder and CEO of The Perryman Group.
“The collaboration between Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and Baylor College of Medicine is a game-changer for the Central Texas region,” he said.
Perryman released a report this week regarding economic benefits of the collaboration.
“The partnership between these two institutions lays the foundation for the area to be a major force in the burgeoning life sciences industry for decades to come,” he said.
Once the four-year Temple medical school campus reaches capacity, Perryman estimates an economic benefit of $68.3 million in gross product and 764 jobs in the Central Texas region. And, after 10 years of graduating classes, the medical school and BSW will produce an estimated $159.7 million in annual gross product and 1,713 jobs, he said.
Perryman defined gross product as the final value of goods and services produced in Central Texas by Baylor Scott & White, the Temple medical school campus and its graduates. He said the collaboration will produce higher retail sales tax receipts, additional hotel room nights and related occupancy taxes, and an enhanced property tax base as higher incomes and more jobs increase demand for houses and commercial space.
In addition, Perryman’s report said construction and renovation projects at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple related to the medical school will involve gains of $60.5 million in gross product and provide 594 jobs.
“The real value in this endeavor stems from the overall benefits obtained from bringing in more doctors to the area and the foundation it lays for having a world-class health system and a world-class medical school as catalysts to support future economic development in the life sciences,” Perryman said. “At the present, life sciences is the fastest growing sector in the global economy.”
Adrian Cannady, executive director of the Temple Economic Development Corp., said Perryman’s report confirmed what many area residents already knew.
“I think the report furthered our understanding of what Baylor Scott & White and Baylor College of Medicine mean to the economies of Central Texas and the state as a whole,” Cannady said. “This partnership makes the activities of BSW even more significant to our economy’s future.”
“Workforce and talent are the new currencies in economic development, and bringing in a nationally recognized four-year medical school will keep Temple on the economic map for many years to come,” he said.
The Central Texas region includes three Temple hospitals — BSW Medical Center, McLane Children’s Medical Center and BSW Continuing Care Hospital — plus BSW Medical Center-Hillcrest in Waco. It also includes local clinics, a hospice program and EMS programs.
Baylor College of Medicine opened its Temple campus this summer, and the 40-member class is 80 percent Texan.
According to Perryman, many medical students ultimately practice in close proximity to where they received training. Association of American Colleges statistics say more than 65% of physicians who completed their medical education in Texas remained in the state to practice medicine.
The need for boosting the Texas physician workforce is critical for the booming state to meet future health-care needs. Last year, more than 230,000 people moved to Texas, continuing a trend that started in the early 2000s.
According to a 2022 report by the Texas Department of Health & Human Services, Texas will face a shortage of 10,000 physicians by 2032, and the crisis is expected to worsen as the population of older adults grows and doctors retire. In addition, more than 40% of active U.S. physicians will be 65 or older within the next decade.
Perryman said the issue is exacerbated by the limited number of residency positions nationwide, and those positions are needed to train qualified medical school graduates.
The Texas physician shortage reflects a national phenomenon that can be traced to the U.S. Balanced Budget Act in 1997, which froze the number of U.S. residencies at 1996 levels, according to Perryman’s report. Texas’ shortage is amplified by tremendous population growth — the state was among the fastest growing in the U.S. for most of the past two decades.
Health systems that train doctors and other medical personnel — such as Baylor Scott & White Health — have helped to fill the gap, and Perryman said the affiliation with Baylor College of Medicine expands medical professional training at the Temple hospital.
“As the state and region face a lingering and chronic physician shortage, the collaboration between Baylor Scott & White and Baylor College of Medicine will provide a steady stream of high quality practitioners,” he said.
“This enhancement to local health care quality and availability will, in turn, provide a distinct competitive advantage to Central Texas in attracting high-quality economic growth and development,” Perryman added.