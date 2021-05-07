TROY — Police Chief Gary O. Smith was named city administrator for the city of Troy.
Smith — a former chief of the Temple Police Department — took over the Troy administrative role after the sudden death of Jeff Straub in March.
“I am humbled and honored to be selected for the administrator’s position,” Smith said. “Troy is experiencing significant and unprecedented growth, and I look forward to the opportunities and challenges that we will face. We have an excellent staff, and I am excited to work with them to ensure a very bright future for Troy.”
The City Council appointed Smith to the top administrative job April 12.
Smith led the Troy Police Department for the past five years after serving 37 years with the Temple Police Department, where he served as chief prior to his retirement in 2015.
Smith is a Texas A&M University alumnus and is a 2001 graduate of the FBI National Academy. Smith also has served five terms as president of the Central Texas Association of Chiefs of Police and Sheriffs.
In the interim, Smith has been doing both the police chief and administrator’s jobs while a search for a new Troy police chief is underway.
“I am (doing both jobs) until we can hire that replacement,” Smith said.
Smith said Troy Police officers “have done a great job” while he transitions to his new role.
Applications are still being accepted for the police chief job. Smith said he will begin to look at those applications next week.
Straub, 60, a former Temple Police officer and commander, died of natural causes at his home March 6. He had been Troy city administrator since September 2014.