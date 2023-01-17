Mount Zion United Methodist Church, one of the last surviving early black churches in Bell County, is a step closer to undergoing a long-awaited facelift after the National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the city of Belton a $100,000 grant.
Preserving history: Belton receives $100,000 grant for church restoration
Joel Valley
